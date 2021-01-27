“I will legit weep” – Some Chelsea fans fear outcast will start vs Wolves amid talk of Tuchel changing formation

Most full backs are versatile enough to play in a few different roles, but it does look like Marcos Alonso can only really excel when he’s a wing back as part of a back three or five.

It allows him to bomb forward and he has plenty of cover inside to help hide his deficiencies, while he’s been left out for most of this season due to Frank Lampard playing a back four.

The news has started to filter through that Thomas Tuchel is planning to deploy a back three tonight, and that does mean that Alonso might have a chance to start.

There’s nothing to suggest that Ben Chilwell isn’t fit so it could be totally unfounded, but it looks like quite a few Chelsea fans are worrying about the prospect of Alonso being reinstated – where he’ll immediately be matched up with Adama Traore:

If I see Marcos Alonso and Kepa in today’s lineup I will legit weep. ? — T H E G O D F A T H E R ? (@mR_LorenzoJ) January 27, 2021

Wing back or not. Marcos Alonso will be toasted, roasted, fried and discarded into the bin by Pedro Neto or Adam Traore — Wiz-HZ (@RalfHunt) January 27, 2021

3 at the back only means one thing. Marcos Alonso & Rüdiger start — Rnjn (@IAMRnjn) January 27, 2021

Like a dark ominous force in the distance, I can feel Marcos Alonso sneaking his way back into the team. I’m scared. — Charlie Pizey (@charliepizey) January 27, 2021

I hope so that Marcos Alonso not starting,no harm towards him but lets get the results done.. CMON BLUES #CHELSEAFC — HAZIQQ (@HAZIQQ14299591) January 27, 2021

Time will tell if these fears will come true, but you can also see him coming back into the team and doing quite well if he’s played in his favoured role.