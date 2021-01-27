Menu

AC Milan manager reveals what Zlatan Ibrahimovic said in the dressing room after red card vs Inter Milan

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic apologised to the rest of the team’s players in the dressing room after his sending off in the defeat to Inter Milan.

Ibrahimovic clashed with Romelu Lukaku in this bad-tempered Milan Derby at the San Siro, and he’d also opened the scoring for Pioli’s side earlier in the game.

The veteran Swede remains a key player for Milan, but he didn’t cover himself in glory with his behaviour last night, getting himself sent off before Inter then scored twice to come from behind and win the match 2-1.

Ibrahimovic clearly knows he messed up and Pioli is quoted by the Daily Express as saying the 39-year-old apologised to his team-mates in the dressing room after the game.

“He (Ibrahimovic) apologized like the great champion that he is,” Pioli said.

“He got a bit caught up in wanting to help the team. It was not easy to stay in the game with one less man.

“The pressure from Inter was strong.”

Milan won’t be happy with how this game went, but fair play to Ibrahimovic for not hiding after his dismissal and for taking responsibility for his actions.

