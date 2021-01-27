Germany want to poach Bayern Munich wonderkid from England national team

The German national team manager Joachim Low is reportedly keen to persuade Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala to represent them over England.

The highly-rated 17-year-old looks a huge prospect after his breakthrough in the Bayern team, with Liverpool and Manchester United already emerging as transfer suitors for the former Chelsea starlet.

Now Sport Bild claim there could be another England vs Germany row over Musiala, with Low eager to ensure he is fast-tracked into the German national side.

Musiala is able to represent either country due to being born in Germany but spending most of his life living in the UK.

The teenager currently plays for England at Under-21 level, but has previously also represented Germany’s Under 16s.

It remains to be seen where Musiala will ultimately decide his loyalty lies.