Third bid prepared: Leicester City confident of finally landing long-term transfer target

Leicester City are reportedly lining up a third bid to seal the transfer of Burnley defender James Tarkowski after a lengthy pursuit of the player.

The Foxes are now said to be confident that they can finally agree a deal to land the 28-year-old after being linked with him several times in recent seasons, according to the Daily Mail.

Tarkowski has proven himself to be an important player at Burnley after plenty of solid defensive displays for Sean Dyche’s side, and it would be unsurprising to see him make the move up to a club higher up in the Premier League table.

Leicester are having a good season and may even be genuine title contenders, with a signing like Tarkowski only likely to help them in their bid for, at the very least, a top four place.

The England international could give Brendan Rodgers more options to rotate at the back and ensure he has the depth to cope with a competitive title run-in later on in the campaign.