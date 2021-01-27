Menu

Third bid prepared: Leicester City confident of finally landing long-term transfer target

Burnley FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City are reportedly lining up a third bid to seal the transfer of Burnley defender James Tarkowski after a lengthy pursuit of the player.

The Foxes are now said to be confident that they can finally agree a deal to land the 28-year-old after being linked with him several times in recent seasons, according to the Daily Mail.

MORE: Crystal Palace face competition from abroad as Leicester seek to offload Demarai Gray

Tarkowski has proven himself to be an important player at Burnley after plenty of solid defensive displays for Sean Dyche’s side, and it would be unsurprising to see him make the move up to a club higher up in the Premier League table.

Leicester are having a good season and may even be genuine title contenders, with a signing like Tarkowski only likely to help them in their bid for, at the very least, a top four place.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star’s influencer girlfriend hits out at ace being benched in deleted ‘confused’ rant on Instagram as loan club fall to massive defeat
Barcelona could sign key target this month with hope that his wage and transfer fee will be deferred
Immediate transfer boost for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel puts them back in play to sign world class free agent in the summer

The England international could give Brendan Rodgers more options to rotate at the back and ensure he has the depth to cope with a competitive title run-in later on in the campaign.

More Stories Brendan Rodgers James Tarkowski Sean Dyche

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.