Menu

Liverpool tipped to pursue centre-back transfer after cryptic hint from journalist

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly looking likely to pursue a transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, according to a strong hint from journalist Rory Smith.

The Reds could do with strengthening in defence after a difficult season of injuries in that area of the pitch, with Virgil van Dijk a long-term absentee while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have both had niggling issues that have kept them out for large chunks of the season as well.

MORE: Konate to Liverpool transfer on the cards this summer?

Konate has previously been linked as an option for Liverpool by Christian Falk in the tweet below, and it now seems Smith is strongly hinting at this move being possible as well…

Liverpool fans will no doubt be intrigued to hear Smith say he’s tipping the Merseyside giants to try signing a defender from Champions League opponents RB Leipzig, and that it won’t be the more high-profile Dayot Upamecano that they go after.

More Stories / Latest News
Mesut Ozil won’t earn a penny at Fenerbahce until next season and will take a £300,000 p/w pay cut on his Arsenal salary
Chelsea ace considering late January transfer window loan away
Tottenham have made their decision on Eriksen after Dane’s stunning free-kick wins Milan derby

As quoted in a podcast with the Guardian, Smith said: “I think Liverpool intend to sign a centre-back in the summer and I think that central defender is probably someone they will play against in Champions League’s last 16. And I don’t think it’s going to be Upamecano.”

That quite likely points to a move for Konate, who is a similarly promising young centre-back who could undoubtedly strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s side.

More Stories Dayot Upamecano Ibrahima Konate Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.