Liverpool are reportedly looking likely to pursue a transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, according to a strong hint from journalist Rory Smith.

The Reds could do with strengthening in defence after a difficult season of injuries in that area of the pitch, with Virgil van Dijk a long-term absentee while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have both had niggling issues that have kept them out for large chunks of the season as well.

Konate has previously been linked as an option for Liverpool by Christian Falk in the tweet below, and it now seems Smith is strongly hinting at this move being possible as well…

TRUE ? @ChelseaFC have contact to the Management of Dayot Upamecano. Like @FCBayern and @LFC. Liverpool is also interested in Ibrahima Konaté @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/uVh2B7falh — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 15, 2021

Liverpool fans will no doubt be intrigued to hear Smith say he’s tipping the Merseyside giants to try signing a defender from Champions League opponents RB Leipzig, and that it won’t be the more high-profile Dayot Upamecano that they go after.

As quoted in a podcast with the Guardian, Smith said: “I think Liverpool intend to sign a centre-back in the summer and I think that central defender is probably someone they will play against in Champions League’s last 16. And I don’t think it’s going to be Upamecano.”

That quite likely points to a move for Konate, who is a similarly promising young centre-back who could undoubtedly strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s side.