Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Chelsea over Frank Lampard sacking

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has aimed a dig at Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich following the sacking of Frank Lampard as Blues manager.

Lampard was dismissed by Chelsea earlier this week after a poor run of form for the west London giants, with Thomas Tuchel coming in to replace him.

As you can see in the video clip below, Klopp was clearly unimpressed with the decision, saying Abramovich is not known for being patient with his managers…

The Russian has sacked a long list of big-name managers during his time at Chelsea, and Lampard surely won’t have been too surprised after his struggles this season.

CFC supporters will now just hope Tuchel can fare a bit better due to having a great deal more experience at some top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

