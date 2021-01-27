Man Utd ace could be in new club’s squad this weekend as major transfer development expected in next 24 hours

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is reportedly looking more likely to be involved in West Ham’s squad this weekend.

This comes as a major development is supposedly expected in the next 24 hours that would pave the way for Lingard’s loan move from Man Utd to West Ham to go through.

See the tweet below from talkSPORT, who claim that West Ham are set to finalise a permanent deal for Said Benrahma in the next 24 hours, which then frees up a space for another loanee.

They state that this would see Lingard link up with the Hammers…

West Ham to complete permanent signing of Saïd Benrahma within next 24 hours. He then frees up a loan player space and Jesse Lingard will then join the Hammers. Lingard may be in the squad this weekend. – talkSPORT sources understand. ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/27Yxn6QRwD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 27, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the England international gets on with the east London outfit after his recent struggled at United.

Once a key player for the Red Devils, Lingard now looks to have completely fallen out of favour, and he could do with this fresh start to revive his career.

Lingard could surely do a job for a team like West Ham, so this could be a smart piece of business for all involved.