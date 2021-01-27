Menu

Manchester United block loan move of highly-rated youngster desperate for first-team minutes

With only a few days left of the January transfer window, Manchester United have made a firm decision with regards to one of their fringe players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are a point behind local rivals Man City in the Premier League table, and the Norwegian clearly sees that keeping certain players in situ is preferable to loaning them out this month or selling them.

One of the players who’ll be desperate for first-team minutes and who was initially thought to be on the radar of one or two clubs was left-back, Brandon Williams.

Behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order, Man United’s decision to keep hold of him, confirmed by club sources speaking to Football Insider, might well indicate that Solskjaer does have a role for him after all.

If not, you’d have to question why a player would be being kept and not played when he can gain experience elsewhere.

The onus is now clearly on the player to prove his worth in training and to push Shaw hard enough to give Solskjaer a difficult decision to make.

