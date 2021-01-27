Martin Odegaard shirt number seemingly leaked by Arsenal

Martin Odegaard looks set to take the number 11 shirt at Arsenal ahead of his loan transfer being officially announced.

We’re yet to see anything official on this, but reports yesterday claimed the Norway international had passed his medical, with an announcement imminent.

See below as several people have noticed the Odegaard 11 shirt appearing on some editions of Arsenal’s online store…

Martin Odegaard’s shirt is available to buy on the Arsenal website. Expecting an announce from #AFC soon. pic.twitter.com/XW9Em5NzZn — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) January 27, 2021

Odegaard looks an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side lacking enough in the way of creativity and quality in the final third this season.

Even though Odegaard hasn’t played often for parent club Real Madrid, he’s long looked a very promising young player and should show what he can do with more opportunities at the Emirates Stadium.