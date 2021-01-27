Menu

Martin Odegaard shirt number seemingly leaked by Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Martin Odegaard looks set to take the number 11 shirt at Arsenal ahead of his loan transfer being officially announced.

We’re yet to see anything official on this, but reports yesterday claimed the Norway international had passed his medical, with an announcement imminent.

MORE: Mikel Arteta provides update on Arsenal duo after they went off against Southampton

See below as several people have noticed the Odegaard 11 shirt appearing on some editions of Arsenal’s online store…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea enquired about two other managers before settling for Thomas Tuchel
‘They hid’ – Mark Clattenburg is raging at PGMOL after getting Man City offside decision wrong
Germany want to poach Bayern Munich wonderkid from England national team

Odegaard looks an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta’s side lacking enough in the way of creativity and quality in the final third this season.

Even though Odegaard hasn’t played often for parent club Real Madrid, he’s long looked a very promising young player and should show what he can do with more opportunities at the Emirates Stadium.

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.