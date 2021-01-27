If anyone doubts either Mesut Ozil’s commitment to play football again, or his desire to get away from Arsenal, news of his incredible salary drop should provide an answer.

After six months of sitting on the sidelines and pocketing a reported cool £350,000 per week in so doing, it was time for the player to get his career back on track elsewhere.

Agreeing a resolution with the Gunners was the first hurdle to overcome, and once that was done, understanding exactly how much he would lose signing for Fenerbahce was the next.

“Fenerbahce explained the numbers of Mesut Ozil’s salary,” Cagri Davran, a journalist at Turkish publication, Fanatik, noted, cited by talkSPORT.

“He will be given a total of €9million (£8million) for three years.

“Only €550,000 (£488,000) of signature money (signing on fee) will be paid and also no money for Arsenal or no money for Mesut this season.

“I am surprised but we must respect the official figures.”

With no money whatsoever, bar his signing on fee, going into his account, Ozil will then have to be content with earning £46,700 per week, which is a remarkable drop of over £300,000 per week compared to what he was earning in north London.

Just goes to show that money doesn’t always make you happy.