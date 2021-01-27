Tottenham eye promising 23-year-old to replace big name as CL giants confident of late January transfer deal

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus to replace Dele Alli.

This latest piece of transfer gossip comes as Paris Saint-Germain are said to be confident of striking a late January deal to sign Alli from Spurs, according to the Daily Mirror.

Neuhaus looks a promising player after impressing in the Bundesliga, and he could be ideal to fill the void left by Alli if he does swap north London for Paris in the next few days.

It’s sad to see the England international struggle like this after initially making such a great start to his Tottenham career when he joined as a youngster from MK Dons.

Alli looked one of the most promising young players in Europe at the time, but has now fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho, so a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG makes sense.

Tottenham may well feel it’s time to move on from Alli and will hope to land someone like Neuhaus to give them something a bit different in midfield.