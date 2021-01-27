With Premier League matches coming thick and fast, Steve Bruce will know that his Newcastle United side need to start picking up points if they don’t want to slide into a relegation battle.

The Magpies have gone to pot this season and have only managed two goals in their last nine games in all competitions.

In that particular run of matches, only one has been drawn with the other eight all losses. They’ve been knocked out of the league cup by Championship opposition in Brentford, knocked out of the FA Cup by Arsenal, and beaten in the Premier League by Sheffield United – the Blades’ only win in 19 English top-flight games this season.

It’s been clear for a while that Bruce has needed help in the coaching department, and it appears that Mike Ashley has heard the clarion call.

According to the official Newcastle United website, Graeme Jones has joined his boyhood club from Bournemouth, where he was Jason Tindall’s assistant.

Jones will work alongside Bruce and Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Steve Harper.