Tottenham considering late January transfer swoop for Napoli star

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic in a late January swoop.

The north London giants could do with strengthening at the back after a slight dip in form recently that has seen them lose their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Maksimovic could be a decent option for Spurs, and Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has been quoted by Spazio Napoli as saying the north London giants are considering him as one of a number of options to strengthen in that position.

Maksimovic has had a solid career in Serie A, having been at Napoli since 2016 and having previously also impressed at Torino.

The 29-year-old also has 25 caps for the Serbian national team, so could bring plenty of experience to this Tottenham team if he does end up joining.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be Jose Mourinho’s priority target, but Venerato says he’s one of the players the club are considering.

“Tottenham for January may need a central defender: there are five or six profiles that the English follow, including Maksimovic,” he said.