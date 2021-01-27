“We’re very positive” – Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are “pretty close” to finalising new signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club are closing in on a transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international has been strongly linked with a loan move to the Gunners in recent times, with an official confirmation surely not too far away now.

Yesterday, Sky Sports reported that Odegaard had completed his medical at Arsenal, and that an announcement would come some time in the next 24 hours…

When asked about Odegaard after the game, Arteta did not do much to hide that the deal was imminent, saying the club were positive of getting it finalised.

“I think we are pretty close but it’s not finalised it as I understand it,” Arteta is quoted by the Metro.

“I haven’t spoken to Edu or the club in the last few hours but we’re very positive that we’ll finalise the deal.”

Gooners will be excited by this news, with the 22-year-old looking a top talent who could be ideal to add some much-needed creativity to this team following the departure of Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce this January.

Odegaard may not have played regularly at Real Madrid, but he shone on loan at Real Sociedad last season and could do well again as long as he’s given playing time by Arteta.