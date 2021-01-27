Once the butt of all manner of jokes about his managerial acumen, David Moyes is certainly having the last laugh now.

After West Ham’s win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, the east Londoners eased into fourth position in the Premier League.

Six successive wins in the English top-flight hasn’t been achieved by the Hammers since their best-ever season of 1985/86 when they finished third.

It will be difficult for Moyes to match that, but the fact that West Ham are where they are isn’t down to luck.

It’s taken Moyes the best part of a year in his second spell at the club to get the team playing how he wants, and with the players he wants.

He was always a great motivator of men, a shrewd transfer market operator and renowned for the quality, depth and toughness of his Everton sides in particular.

His reputation, somewhat unfairly, took a battering at Manchester United, and again at Real Sociedad. In his first spell at West Ham too, but there were mitigating circumstances.

Now West Ham’s board are reaping their rewards of bringing back a true football man, with pedigree, and allowing him to get down to business.

Wherever the Irons end up finishing this season, Moyes’ reputation has been restored, and it’s time he and his West Ham squad were given the respect they absolutely deserve.