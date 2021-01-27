Photo: Awkward scenes at Stamford Bridge as a Super Frankie Lampard poster appears on the welcome sign

Appointing a legendary ex player as a manager is an immediate way to get the fans on side and evoke some positive feeling around the club, but there’s always the worry that it won’t end well.

Almost every manager ends up being sacked so it’s tough to do that without tainting someone’s legacy – something that we’ve seen with Frank Lampard and Chelsea over the past few days.

The timing was somewhat surprising after a win but that probably led to more sympathy from the fans rather than going out on a defeat.

It’s clear that he’s still loved by so many at the club and some will be upset that he’s gone, while someone has placed this posted over the welcome sign at Stamford Bridge this afternoon:

A Frank Lampard sticker on the ‘#Chelsea vs Wolves’ sign at the entrance of Stamford Bridge. [via @footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/k8oGbvtG0w — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) January 27, 2021

That might be an awkward one for Thomas Tuchel if he sees it on his way in, but at least it shows that Lampard is still seen as a club legend which is one small positive to take out of this situation.