Photo: Chelsea to remove Frank Lampard banner from Stamford Bridge out of respect to Thomas Tuchel

Time will tell if Thomas Tuchel is the right man to take Chelsea forward, but it wasn’t really a surprise when Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties last week.

At least it looks like his legendary status as a player hasn’t really been tarnished by his time in charge, but it does look like the fan banner supporting him will be taken down after the game tonight:

Chelsea’s ‘In Frank We Trust’ banner has remained in place tonight to thank Frank Lampard for his time at the club ? The banner will be removed after tonight’s game out of respect for Thomas Tuchel and his staff ? pic.twitter.com/zUIVQxRaLr — Goal (@goal) January 27, 2021

It’s an interesting lesson in respect when they also played “Another One Bites The Dust” before the teams came out which does seem a bit harsh on Lampard, but perhaps that was only done in error: