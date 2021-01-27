Menu

Photo: Chelsea to remove Frank Lampard banner from Stamford Bridge out of respect to Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Time will tell if Thomas Tuchel is the right man to take Chelsea forward, but it wasn’t really a surprise when Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties last week.

At least it looks like his legendary status as a player hasn’t really been tarnished by his time in charge, but it does look like the fan banner supporting him will be taken down after the game tonight:

It’s an interesting lesson in respect when they also played “Another One Bites The Dust” before the teams came out which does seem a bit harsh on Lampard, but perhaps that was only done in error:

MORE: Chelsea played a hilariously disrespectful song before Wolves clash after Frank Lampard sacking 

More Stories Frank Lampard Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.