Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to seal the ambitious double transfer of Borussia Dortmund stars Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

The world class attacking pair have been a joy to watch for Dortmund in recent times, and are certainly up there with the very finest young footballers on the planet.

According to Don Balon, Perez is now eyeing Sancho and Haaland in a potential €200million double deal, rivalling both Manchester United and Chelsea for the players.

Don Balon note that Sancho is a target for Man Utd and Haaland for Chelsea, and it could be a big blow for these Premier League giants if Real make them a priority.

The report explains that Madrid are chasing these players as alternatives to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who looks an increasingly unrealistic target.

It would have been great to see Sancho at United, with the England international looking an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play, and like a player who’d be a major upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James out wide.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also do with signing Haaland due to the poor start made by Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge, while doubts remain over Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud as alternative options.

Real Madrid, however, need signings like this to help them fully recover from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has arguably never been replaced by the Spanish giants due to the struggles of the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

Together, Sancho and Haaland could be a dream partnership for Los Blancos after showing what they can do at Dortmund.