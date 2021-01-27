Report: Los Angeles Galaxy hoping to convince former Toronto FC forward to leave Saudi Arabia for MLS

Newly appointed Los Angeles Galaxy manager Greg Vanney is ironing out his preparations for his first season in guiding his new club. During his time with Toronto FC, Vanney coached arguably one of the better players to ever play in Major League Soccer, Sebastian Giovinco.

According to football journalist Nicolò Schira, Vanney is looking to reignite the magic he had with the Italy international. Schira tweeted that the Galaxy manager wants to bring Giovinco back to MLS. Over the past two years, the 33-year-old has spent his time playing for Al-Hilal SFC since departing Toronto in 2019.

During their time together, Vanney and Giovinco led the Canadian-based club to the first treble in MLS history during the 2017 season when they won the Supporters’ Shield, Canadian Championship, and MLS Cup.

On an individual level, Giovinco enjoyed success during his time in Toronto, winning the Golden Boot and MVP honors in his first season in the league.