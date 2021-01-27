Spanish side hope to sign long-serving Chelsea star in the summer following Thomas Tuchel appointment

A new manager will always have his own ideas about the squad and where he wants to improve, so it often results in long serving players moving on.

Cesar Azpilicueta arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012 and he’s made over 400 appearances for the club while also becoming the captain, but a report from Larazon has indicated that Athletic Bilbao are hopeful of taking him back to Spain.

It’s believed that they are ambitious after appointing a new manager and winning the Spanish Super Cup, while Azpilicueta’s contract runs out at the end of next season so they think a deal can be done.

It has to be pointed out that there’s no sign of any issues between Tuchel and Azpilicueta, but Bilbao do think his appointment could also open the door for a move as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

The wing back started his career at Osasuna but he is of Basque origin so that allows him to sign for Athletic, and it’s hoped that he would be open to a return to La Liga.

There’s nothing to suggest that a deal will be done this month and it’s likely that the player would wait to see how the rest of this season goes, but it could be something to watch in the summer if the interest from Athletic Bilbao is still there.