Thomas Tuchel makes immediate changes at Chelsea with new formation rumoured vs Wolves tonight

A new manager will always come in with some new ideas and plans, so it is going to be fun to watch Chelsea to see what kind of impact Thomas Tuchel can have.

It already sounds like he’s planning to tinker with the formation a bit, with reports suggesting that he’s going to go with a back three against Wolves tonight:

Thomas Tuchel’s first training session was described to me as ‘very tactical’ & he made every effort to speak to each player, regardless of age, nationality or standing in the squad. Chelsea have booked his unveiling for 1.30pm Thurs. Heard it will be 3 at the back tonight. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 27, 2021

That might give some fans flashbacks of the Antonio Conte days where he employed something similar, although this could also be an excellent demonstration of how different managers can achieve very different styles with the same starting formation.

It’s easy to get bogged down in wondering if it’s a 3-5-2 or a 5-3-2, but that often comes down to how well you can control the game and push your opponents back.

This will be interesting to see but it could also make sense – Chelsea have had issues in defence and a back four could be torn apart by Wolves on the counter, so Tuchel may feel that a back three allows his team to build from the back and it allows extra protection on those counters.

It’s also possible that having an extra man in there will hide some weaknesses and allow some of the centre backs to shine, so it adds another layer of intrigue to the game tonight.