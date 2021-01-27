It’s a shame that the Milan derby on Tuesday night will more than likely be remembered for the spat between Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Swede’s subsequent red card.

Christian Eriksen’s 96th-minute match-winning free-kick deserved to take all of the headlines but will almost certainly be overshadowed.

The Dane hadn’t scored for Inter since July, so what was a perfectly executed dead ball will surely have come as a relief to him personally.

What hasn’t changed of course is whether he will be plying his trade at a new club before the transfer window deadline.

According to the Daily Express, his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, have now made a decision on his return, and it’s potentially not good news for the Dane.

More Stories / Latest News AC Milan manager reveals what Zlatan Ibrahimovic said in the dressing room after red card vs Inter Milan Real Madrid eye surprise transfer swoop for Chelsea star who reacted badly to Lampard sacking Cambridge United won’t be out of pocket after Gary Neville promises compensation because of late Salford postponement

The Guardian say that Inter want the north London outfit to pay the entirety of Eriksen’s wages, with the Daily Express noting that it’s not something Spurs are willing to do at this stage.

However, there are suggestions that a deal isn’t impossible and with five days of the window to go, there’s an opportunity there if all parties want to take it.