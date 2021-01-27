Chelsea midfielder omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s first match day squad amid talk of possible exit

Is the writing on the wall for Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour? The midfielder has not even been included among the substitutes for Chelsea tonight.

Frank Lampard was a big fan of Gilmour, drafting him into the starting eleven prior to the pause in the season enforced by the coronavirus pandemic and giving him opportunities to impress recently after the Scotsman’s return from injury.

However, there is no guarantee that Thomas Tuchel, who is taking charge of his first ever game as Chelsea manager against Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, will be equally keen on Gilmour. The 19-year-old is not even on the bench tonight.

Here is the first Chelsea team of the Thomas Tuchel era! ??#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/cqHQXUUmyK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2021

As the Daily Mail report, Lampard already suggested that Gilmour could still leave the club on loan before the January transfer deadline, and he was a huge admirer of what he had to offer.

If Tuchel doesn’t see a spot in the squad for Gilmour, and instead focuses on giving game-time to the more experienced N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante, a loan could be on the horizon.