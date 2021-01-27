Having already taken his first Chelsea training session, Thomas Tuchel is clearly keen to get the Blues players singing to his tune.

He’ll also be on the bench for the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night, and that should give him a reasonable idea straight away as to which positions he may be keen to strengthen in.

The German doesn’t have long in this window to acquire new players of course, but that won’t stop him going back to his old side, Paris Saint Germain, to test the waters.

According to the Daily Mirror, Tuchel is looking to bring Idrissa Gueye back to the Premier League.

The defensive midfielder was signed for PSG by Tuchel in a £27m deal with Everton, and given that Gueye hasn’t really made his mark at the Parc des Princes this season, he’ll surely jump at the chance to reignite his career under his former manager.

Chelsea need cover at the very least in that area of the pitch, however, Gueye is hardly likely to move to west London unless he knows he will be first choice.

Watch this space.