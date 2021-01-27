Video: “I already want him out” – Thomas Tuchel should be sacked by Chelsea, angry fan claims

Quite incredibly, a Chelsea fan called in to talkSPORT ahead of kick-off claiming that he wanted Thomas Tuchel sacked for his team selection.

The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolves in Tuchel’s first game in charge, with the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager debuting an experimental three at the back system for tonight’s game.

Tuchel chopped and changed what was previously Frank Lampard’s starting eleven, omitting Mason Mount, Lampard’s most used player, from the starting eleven and dropping Billy Gilmour from the squad in its entirety.

Even before a ball was kicked, an angry Chelsea fan going by the name of Vernon called in to talkSPORT ranting about Tuchel’s decision to snub the two academy graduates for his Stamford Bridge debut.

The fan even went as far as saying that he wanted him to be sacked, 24 hours after his appointment. Football fans never fail to amaze us…