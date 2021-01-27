Menu

Video: Bottom-placed Sheffield freely pass it around Manchester United before ball is deflected into the net by Axel Tuanzebe after Oliver Burke shot

In the 73rd minute of tonight’s encounter against Sheffield United, Manchester United fell 2-1 behind after some disastrous non-committal defending saw the Blades capitalise.

David de Gea gifted the ball straight back to the Sheffield United on the right-wing after a low cross from George Baldock was shakily dealt with.

Those nerves from the Manchester United side were evident once more as the Blades were left free to pass the ball around, before John Lundstram eventually picked out Oliver Burke.

Lundstram slotted the ball to the ace in an exact same situation as he did seconds earlier, United did not learn their lesson after leaving the ace in space the first time, as Burke fired a shot towards goal.

The ball was deflected into the back of the net after a big knock off of Axel Tuanzebe.

This was absolutely terrible defending from the Red Devils, they showed little pressure on the ball as Chris Wilder’s were free to knock it about in a dangerous area.

