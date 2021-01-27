Video: Chelsea star Jorginho wins yellow card for Pedro Neto in Oscar-worthy reaction to push from Wolves ace

The 50th minute of this evening’s encounter between Chelsea and Wolves provided a hilarious moment that has left one of the Blues’ stars painted in a pretty bad light.

Jorginho hacked down Pedro Neto, with the Portuguese star unhappy with this challenge he pushed back at the midfielder – then came some theatrics that would win awards if cinemas were open.

Jorginho fell over very dramatically after a fairly soft shove from Neto, trailing backwards in the hope that someone would rescue him from a drop like an old-fashioned literal cliffhanger.

The Chelsea star then curled up as he looked in serious pain, with his reaction doing the trick as the referee decided to show a yellow card to Neto for his push.

Match of the Day and BT Sport host Gary Lineker even weighed in on the moment on Twitter, stating the he hoped Jorginho ‘recovers’, whilst later sending ‘thoughts’ to his family and friends as it looked as though he’d been killed.

Is Jorginho ok? Looks like he could need the hospital #CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/LJhE6ZtfdI — Stu McFarlane AFC (@stu_mcfarlane) January 27, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

Hope Jorginho recovers from that Neto push. Looked really painful. ????? — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) January 27, 2021

Thoughts are with his family and friends. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) January 27, 2021

It would be interesting to see what Thomas Tuchel made of these antics in his first game as Chelsea boss, this is the kind of thing that fans, managers and pundits alike hate when it’s against their teams.