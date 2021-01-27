Video: Disaster beckons for Barcelona as Real Vallecano take the lead in the Copa Del Rey

The Copa Del Rey looked like Barcelona’s best chance of silverware this season after the two Madrid clubs were knocked out by lower league opposition, but could they be following them with an early exit?

They currently have twenty minutes to find a leveller after Real Vallecano took a surprise lead this evening, and it’s a chance that Fran Garcia could never miss:

Rayo Vallecano STUN Barcelona! ? Francisco Garcia with the goal and they lead in the Copa del Rey.#CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/z7qHgyzKq7 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 27, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports

The goal owes everything to that touch on the right wing that destroys the Barcelona defender, so Barca don’t have long left to avoid a disaster here.