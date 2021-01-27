Video: Rio Ferdinand furiously analyses Man United errors that caused Sheffield United winner

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was not happy with the manner in which his former employers conceded Sheffield United’s second goal tonight – and he made his feelings known in the BT Sport studio after the game.

Ferdinand knows exactly what it takes to win a Premier League title with Manchester United, which is exactly why he would have been incredibly frustrated to see them fall to a 2-1 defeat to bottom place Sheffield United at Old Trafford tonight.

Man United had worked their way up to the summit through weeks of hard work, only to surrender the position to their city rivals with a single, and quite frankly, shocking defeat to Sheffield United.

Rio Ferdinand was not happy whatsoever, and you can hardly blame him. Speaking on BT Sport after the game, the United and England legend broke down who was at fault for the goal and bemoaned their shortfalls in conceding it.

He’s got it spot-on here.