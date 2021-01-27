Video: Frenkie de Jong steps up to complete Barcelona’s turnaround vs Real Vallecano

There was a real shock on the cards tonight as Real Vallecano took the lead midway through the second half, so it was left for Lionel Messi to step up once again and drag Barcelona back into the game.

The turnaround was even completed shortly afterwards as Messi played a part in the build up, but it was Frenkie de Jong who applied the finishing touch to a nice Jordi Alba cross and that should be enough to see Barcelona through to the next round: