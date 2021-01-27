Menu

Video: Harry Maguires heads home for Man United after a fine corner from Alex Telles

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
While there were questions marks over Alex Telles and his ability to defend when he signed for Man United, we knew that he was coming with a reputation for fine delivery from set pieces.

That was proven tonight in a rare start against Sheffield United as his brilliant corner put it right on the head of Harry Maguire to level the game:

Pictures from Optus Sport

Pictures from beIN Sport

Cavani also came on shortly afterwards so United are going for it to find a winner, but can Sheffield United see this through to get at least a point?

