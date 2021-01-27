Video: Ivan Rakitic puts Sevilla 3-0 up against Valencia with a beautiful lob

Ivan Rakitic started to struggle towards the end of his Barcelona days as he became the scapegoat for many of the fans, but he’s still a brilliant technical player who can run the midfield in the right system.

He’s also chipped in with a few goals for Sevilla since returning to the club, but this might be his best as he produces a sublime lob to put them 3-0 up against Valencia tonight:

Devolvam o meu Rakitic lento e que não consegue acertar passe de um metro. Que golaço! pic.twitter.com/02cqFyc9ou — Sevillismo Brasil ???? (@SevillismoBR) January 27, 2021

Pictures from the Copa Del Rey

It’s sheer perfection as it floats over the keeper and just dips enough to get under the bar, and that’s probably enough to seal Sevilla’s place in the next round.