In the 68th minute of the Copa del Rey encounter against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona drew level thanks to a wonderfully-threaded pass from Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman collected the ball behind the halfway line, charged forward and then played it through to Antoine Griezmann – picking out a smart run from the Frenchman.

With Griezmann well in the clear, all that was left to do was square the ball over to Lionel Messi, who made no mistake as he tapped the ball into the back of the net.

This came just six minutes after the Catalan giants found themselves falling behind in a shock moment, as they were caught out on the counter and failed to deal with a low cross into the box.

Lionel Messi, who else? ? Griezmann ? Messi and Barca equalise. Game on.#CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/kw8GdR18z2 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 27, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and L’Equipe.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool ace Sheyi Ojo shows quick reactions to score with instinctive finish for loan club Cardiff against Barnsley Video: Disaster beckons for Barcelona as Real Vallecano take the lead in the Copa Del Rey Video: “I already want him out” – Thomas Tuchel should be sacked by Chelsea, angry fan claims

Ronald Koeman’s side now look safe from an upset exit at the Round of 16 stages, with the Blaugrana bagging after a flawless move.