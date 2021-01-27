Video: Liverpool ace Sheyi Ojo shows quick reactions to score with instinctive finish for loan club Cardiff against Barnsley

In the 58th minute of this evening’s Championship tie between Cardiff City and Barnsley, Liverpool talent Sheyi Ojo came up clutch to pull a goal back for the Bluebirds, who were down 2-0 at the time.

After a corner from the left side bundled around the box and out, Josh Murphy drilled a cross-cum-shot back into the area, where Ojo showed some brilliant reactions to capitalise.

As the ball whizzed past the winger, Ojo stuck his leg out to poke the ball into the back of the net with a very instinctive finish from 10 yards out.

Ojo is on loan to Cardiff this season, with the 23-year-old having been sent out by Liverpool to Wigan, Wolves, Fulham, Reims and Rangers in the past.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Ojo has now contributed four goals and five assists for Neil Harris’ side this season, though those contributions are somewhat overshadowed by the side struggling with mediocrity in 15th.