Video: Man United target Nuno Tavares shocks some with bizarre dog kissing clips as two pups dig into Benfica ace’s mouth at once

Benfica talent Nuno Tavares has attracted some seriously unwanted attention as some bizarre videos of the 21-year-old with dogs have emerged.

Two clips have been leaked seemingly via an Instagram Stories post – which were not posted to the left-back’s own account.

The first shows Tavares with his eyes closed and one dog licking in and around his month.

The second was truly astonishing for the strangest reasons, Tavares looked directly into the camera as he opened his mouth wide and two dogs (one of the ones from earlier) licked, kissed and dug around deep into his mouth.

SportWitness reported via Gazzetta dello Sport that Manchester United were alongside big Serie A sides Roma and Napoli with eyes on the ace, with Tavares said to be ‘followed’ by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff.

Nuno Tavares est un malade mental c’est officiel ?? pic.twitter.com/2hez6YZWZk — ? ??????? ? (@leandromor_) January 27, 2021

CONTEXTO: Esta bela merda pic.twitter.com/8A1F6zO7F3 — Cáubói da Ameixoeira ? (@yeehawsecsoanal) January 27, 2021

Com jogadores a fazer isso, benfica vai ganhar como? Isso só pode ser azar meu Deus eh Hahaha porraaaa… pic.twitter.com/dP363ngdUp — denzelgoviral (@itsfabioneto) January 27, 2021

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the unusual scenes:

SOMEONE SEND ME THE VIDEO OF NUNO TAVARES LIPSING HIS DOG PLEASE — george (@minminszn) January 27, 2021

our diamond boy left back extraordinaire nuno tavares has posted videos of his dogs literally licking his mouth — Migs? #RUAVIEIRA (@migzzSLB) January 27, 2021

A video of Nuno Tavares making out with his dogs got leaked, it was proper disgusting it was more than one vid as well — Alex ??? (@FCPAlex_) January 27, 2021

I need to bleach my eyes man this guy Nuno Tavares is actually sick in the making out with fucking dogs — Alex ??? (@FCPAlex_) January 27, 2021

I don’t think I will ever be able to watch Nuno Tavares play football again — ?? (@AntSalvador1893) January 27, 2021

Tavares has missed the Portuguese giants’ last two matches after testing positive for Covid-19, it remains to be seen whether the ace will tomorrow’s Taco de Portugal quarter-final tie vs Belenenses.