Menu

Video: Man United target Nuno Tavares shocks some with bizarre dog kissing clips as two pups dig into Benfica ace’s mouth at once

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Benfica talent Nuno Tavares has attracted some seriously unwanted attention as some bizarre videos of the 21-year-old with dogs have emerged.

Two clips have been leaked seemingly via an Instagram Stories post – which were not posted to the left-back’s own account.

The first shows Tavares with his eyes closed and one dog licking in and around his month.

The second was truly astonishing for the strangest reasons, Tavares looked directly into the camera as he opened his mouth wide and two dogs (one of the ones from earlier) licked, kissed and dug around deep into his mouth.

SportWitness reported via Gazzetta dello Sport that Manchester United were alongside big Serie A sides Roma and Napoli with eyes on the ace, with Tavares said to be ‘followed’ by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff.

Here’s how some fans have reacted to the unusual scenes:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ivan Rakitic puts Sevilla 3-0 up against Valencia with a beautiful lob
Photo: Chelsea to remove Frank Lampard banner from Stamford Bridge out of respect to Thomas Tuchel
Advanced talks: Arsenal thought to be close to striking pre-contract agreement for defender

Tavares has missed the Portuguese giants’ last two matches after testing positive for Covid-19, it remains to be seen whether the ace will tomorrow’s Taco de Portugal quarter-final tie vs Belenenses.

More Stories Nuno Tavares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.