Watch: Chelsea fans will love heartwarming Christian Pulisic and Thomas Tuchel clip with pair reuniting

Christian Pulisic and Thomas Tuchel shared a heartwarming moment on the touchline during Chelsea’s 0-0 stalemate with Wolves this evening.

Tuchel embarked on his journey as Chelsea manager this evening, with a new set of surroundings and a new set of players. That is, of course, with a couple of notable exceptions, such as Christian Pulisic, who he managed during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic was just a teenager while Tuchel was at Dortmund. He’s developed into an important player for Chelsea and will undoubtedly have an impact under the stewardship of his new/old manager, even if he was left among the substitutes for today’s game.

Though, as previously noted, Pulisic was on the bench today, he looked delighted to be back working under Tuchel, as was suggested in this heartwarming clip of the pair chatting on the touchline. They shared both words and a smile – and you get the feeling this relationship will flourish in SW6.