Menu

Watch: Chelsea fans will love heartwarming Christian Pulisic and Thomas Tuchel clip with pair reuniting

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Christian Pulisic and Thomas Tuchel shared a heartwarming moment on the touchline during Chelsea’s 0-0 stalemate with Wolves this evening.

Tuchel embarked on his journey as Chelsea manager this evening, with a new set of surroundings and a new set of players. That is, of course, with a couple of notable exceptions, such as Christian Pulisic, who he managed during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

MORE: Video: Hilarious moment Thomas Tuchel appears to forget Edouard Mendy is a Chelsea player – and completely blanks him

Pulisic was just a teenager while Tuchel was at Dortmund. He’s developed into an important player for Chelsea and will undoubtedly have an impact under the stewardship of his new/old manager, even if he was left among the substitutes for today’s game.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bottom-placed Sheffield freely pass it around Manchester United before ball is deflected into the net by Axel Tuanzebe after Oliver Burke shot
Video: Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah scores first goal of the season for Lorient with edge of the box finish
Video: Frenkie de Jong steps up to complete Barcelona’s turnaround vs Real Vallecano

Though, as previously noted, Pulisic was on the bench today, he looked delighted to be back working under Tuchel, as was suggested in this heartwarming clip of the pair chatting on the touchline. They shared both words and a smile – and you get the feeling this relationship will flourish in SW6.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.