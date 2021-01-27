Menu

Video: Super block denies Kai Havertz winning goal for Chelsea on Thomas Tuchel’s coronation night

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz was cruelly denied what would have been a winning goal during Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of the Blues.

Havertz’s big-money move to Stamford Bridge in the summer brought great expectation, but the former Bayer Leverkusen man has struggled to produce anything like his best performance level in a Chelsea shirt to date.

It would be fair to speculate that both his and compatriot Timo Werner’s shortfalls were a major contributor to Frank Lampard’s dismissal, which resulted in Thomas Tuchel, who was recently sacked by PSG, being appointed.

Havertz was one of Chelsea’s better players this evening during their stalemate with Wolves, and almost had a winning goal to mark what could have proven to be a turned corner in his Chelsea career.

Unfortunately for him, his goal-bound header was blocked by Wolves new-boy Willian Jose – thus denying Tuchel three points on his first game in charge of the Blues.


Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

