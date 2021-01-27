Video: Hilarious moment Thomas Tuchel appears to forget Edouard Mendy is a Chelsea player – and completely blanks him

Thomas Tuchel appeared to completely blank Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy after today’s 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tuchel took the Chelsea job just yesterday evening, so you could forgive him if he hadn’t had time to develop a personal relationship with every player.

However, Tuchel did take to the Stamford Bridge turf to embrace his players after the full-time whistle had blown at the end of today’s clash with Wolves.

That is, every player other than Edouard Mendy, who got the nod ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga this evening, despite every player, you would assume, having a clean slate under the new management.

We’re not entirely sure if we’re reading too far into this – but it is a little strange, isn’t it?

Watch as Tuchel hugs and high-fives Chelsea players, before failing to acknowledge Mendy’s existence, let alone congratulating him on his performance and clean sheet.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Did he even realise that Mendy was a Chelsea player?