Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has named the positions Martin Odegaard can play after bringing the Real Madrid ace in on loan this January.

The Norway international has shown plenty of promise in his relatively short career so far, having first burst onto the scene as a teenager.

Odegaard moved to Real Madrid when he was just 16 years of age, and he’s struggled to get into the first-team at the Bernabeu since then.

However, he impressed on loan at Real Sociedad last season and Arsenal look to have landed themselves an exciting creative talent to help them replace Mesut Ozil after his January departure to Fenerbahce.

Discussing the addition of Odegaard at his press conference, as quoted by the Metro, Arteta explained the player’s qualities and gave an indication over the positions he could use him in.

The Spanish tactician says the 22-year-old can play as a number ten or a number eight, as well as from the wide areas, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up making most of his appearances.

“He’s a specialist to play in the pockets, to play in the No 8 or 10 positions,” Arteta said.

“He can play off the sides. He’s a really creative player who’s really comfortable on the ball in tight spaces.

“He has the capacity to create chances and to score goals. Something that he has improved a lot is his work rate without the ball as well, so it’s another option to give us more creativity for sure in the final third, and give us more options to set up in different ways against certain teams.”