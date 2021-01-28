Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta comments on potentially cutting Arsenal star’s loan short

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear that the Gunners are not happy with the limited playing time Lucas Torreira has had with loan club Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguay international joined Diego Simeone’s side in the summer but has not yet had many opportunities to show what he can do.

As per Arteta in the video above, Arsenal are aware of his situation, and Arteta did not particularly strongly rule out the possibility of ending his loan early.

The Spanish tactician did say, however, that he expected Torreira to stay with Atletico, though the situation was being monitored.

