Video: Arteta responds to question over potential Aubameyang return for Arsenal against Man United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update of sorts on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his recent absence from the team for personal reasons.

The Gabon international has a good record against Manchester United, prompting a journalist to ask Arteta about his availability ahead of this weekend’s big game.

Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal fans with an update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's availability following his absence for family reasons… pic.twitter.com/lYjc8alwMX — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 28, 2021

Arteta said he hoped to get Aubameyang back as soon as possible, but also made it clear that there wasn’t pressure on him after a difficult time away from the pitch.

Gooners will hope their star player can get back onto the pitch and find his best form again as soon as possible.