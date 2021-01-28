Menu

Video: Arteta responds to question over potential Aubameyang return for Arsenal against Man United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given an update of sorts on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his recent absence from the team for personal reasons.

The Gabon international has a good record against Manchester United, prompting a journalist to ask Arteta about his availability ahead of this weekend’s big game.

Arteta said he hoped to get Aubameyang back as soon as possible, but also made it clear that there wasn’t pressure on him after a difficult time away from the pitch.

Gooners will hope their star player can get back onto the pitch and find his best form again as soon as possible.

