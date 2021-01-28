Menu

Video: Arteta explains what needs to happen for Odegaard to complete permanent Arsenal transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on the potential of a permanent transfer for new loan signing Martin Odegaard.

The Spanish tactician has just brought Odegaard in for the rest of the season, and seems open to the idea of extending his stay beyond the end of this campaign…

Arteta says it will depend on how the talented young Norway international settles at the Emirates Stadium, as well as on Real Madrid’s plans for him.

Odegaard looks an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil, but we’ll have to see how he settles in the Premier League after struggling for playing time in Madrid.

More Stories Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.