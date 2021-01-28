Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken out on the potential of a permanent transfer for new loan signing Martin Odegaard.

The Spanish tactician has just brought Odegaard in for the rest of the season, and seems open to the idea of extending his stay beyond the end of this campaign…

Could Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard permanently? ?? Mikel Arteta's response is interesting… ? pic.twitter.com/eEC5LrpIMg — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 28, 2021

Arteta says it will depend on how the talented young Norway international settles at the Emirates Stadium, as well as on Real Madrid’s plans for him.

Odegaard looks an ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil, but we’ll have to see how he settles in the Premier League after struggling for playing time in Madrid.