Chelsea and Arsenal target Scottish full-back after impressive breakthrough season

Scotland might be struggling to produce players in certain positions, but it appears we really know how to develop some top level attacking wing backs.

Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson are the most obvious examples after shining with Arsenal and Liverpool in recent seasons, while Aaron Hickey is playing regularly for Bologna after his summer move from Hearts.

The next one up could be Hibs defender Josh Doig, with Sky Sports indicating that Chelsea and Arsenal are monitoring his progress after an impressive breakthrough season.

He showed enough in a brief loan spell with Queens Park last season to earn a chance in the Hibs first team this season, and he’s largely taken it after making 17 league appearances and establishing himself as a regular starter in the team.

He’s been playing at left back but he’s strong with both feet so that makes him dangerous going forward when he can cut inside, while he’s solid defensively and plays with plenty of enthusiasm and aggression.

He’s not at a level like Tierney or Robertson where he could simply go straight to a Premier League time and start straight away, but there’s a lot to like about his game and he’s progressed at an impressive rate.

Of course he’s a youngster who’s doing well in Scotland so the obligatory Celtic transfer link has been thrown in there by Sky too, but it will be interesting to see if any of this interest becomes serious in the summer.