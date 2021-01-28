Chelsea star gives exciting early insight into Thomas Tuchel’s tactics

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has provided some early insight into Thomas Tuchel’s tactics, which could be exciting for Blues fans.

The Blues had been in poor form under previous manager Frank Lampard, whose lack of experience was starting to show as he struggled to get the best out of this group of players.

Tuchel is far more proven at the highest level and has become highly regarded for his work at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in particular.

The German tactician seems to have made an impression on Hudson-Odoi straight away, with the England international speaking after last night’s 0-0 draw with Wolves.

Chelsea didn’t quite do enough to get a win in Tuchel’s first game in charge, but Hudson-Odoi was clearly on board with the direct style of football Tuchel wants the west London giants to be playing.

“For myself he wants me to be direct as much possible and keep getting at the full-backs and defenders as much as possible,” Hudson-Odoi told Stadium Astro, as quoted by the Metro.

“I feel like he knows all the attacking players can score and create goals and he wants us all to be direct and keep pushing to try to get goals and assists for the team.

“But for myself he just told me to go up and down that line, keep being direct, stay as high and wide as possible and try and get as quick as possible.

“But also keep trying to break the line and keep making sure you’re doing different movements to get on the ball, which obviously I really understand what he’s trying to get at.

“He’s trying to make sure from yesterday [in training] that he wants us to keep going in behind, find different passes, find different ways of breaking teams instead of just trying to beat them every time with the ball.

“So it’s good what he’s trying to imply, it worked well today but it’s unfortunate we didn’t get the result.”

Chelsea fans can be encouraged by this as it seems his ideas have resonated with the players, and it could finally mean Hudson-Odoi lives up to his big potential.