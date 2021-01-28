Thomas Tuchel reveals classy gesture from Chelsea predecessor Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he received a good luck message from his Stamford Bridge predecessor Frank Lampard.

The departing Blues boss has shown a touch of class to wish his replacement well after being sacked earlier in this week, with former Paris Saint-Germain manager Tuchel taking over.

The German tactician is an exciting big-name appointment for Chelsea, who had been struggling for some time under Lampard despite a summer of heavy investment.

Lampard was a club legend at Chelsea and it won’t have been easy for the west Londoners to send him packing, but it’s clear he will continue to follow his old club closely and wish them the best under the new man in charge.

Tuchel revealed Lampard’s classy message in his press conference today, as per ESPN’s James Olley…

Tuchel says Lampard messaged him this morning to wish him luck managing #cfc. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 28, 2021

Tuchel took charge of his first Chelsea game last night, with the Blues only able to draw 0-0 with Wolves, though there will have been encouraging signs from the improved performance.