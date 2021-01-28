Cristiano Ronaldo appears to break Covid rules with ski resort birthday trip for WAG Georgina Rodriguez

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo could be in hot water after appearing to break Italy’s current Covid rules by taking Georgina Rodriguez on a birthday trip to a ski resort.

This is according to a report from Corriere dello Sport, which states that travelling between cities is currently banned in Italy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Portugal international only recently had Covid himself, so may well feel he’s a low risk due to immunity, though it is not yet known how long immunity lasts, or how strongly, so there have generally not been any relaxation of the rules for those who’ve recovered from the illness.

Ronaldo is not above the rules so should be careful with his behaviour in these uncertain times, even if he understandably felt like treating his partner Georgina to a fun birthday bash.

The Corriere dello Sport report adds that the hotel Ronaldo was spotted staying in was supposed to be closed, and that the pair have so far not been fined for this rule breach.

This one will certainly be worth keeping an eye on, with many footballers not exactly setting the best example with their respecting of the Covid rules in recent times.