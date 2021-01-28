Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is reportedly a transfer target for Real Sociedad this January.

Reports in Spain claim the 34-year-old, formerly of the likes of Valencia and Getafe, is being eyed up by Sociedad due to their current injury problems in that position.

The La Liga side currently have Miguel Angel Moya out of action, and could do with more reliable backup in his place.

Guaita has shone for Palace and that could see him targeted for a return to his native Spain before the end of this transfer window.

Eagles fans will no doubt hope Roy Hodgson can keep hold of the shot-stopper, who could be key to helping the club keep away from the relegation zone this season.

Guaita has been at Selhurst Park since joining in the 2018/19 season.