Klopp eager for Liverpool to gamble on potential transfer of Real Madrid misfit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

The Brazil international has struggled since moving from Porto to Madrid, and it seems his future at the club is now in major doubt.

Real would seemingly consider letting Militao go, and Liverpool boss Klopp thinks he could be a good signing and that he could get the player back to his best, according to Don Balon.

Liverpool clearly need almost anyone they can get in central defence right now after a slump in form, with Virgil van Dijk’s injury hitting the team hard.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also had injury issues this season, with Klopp occasionally forced to play two midfielders in Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as his centre-backs.

eder militao real madrid

Eder Militao is a rumoured transfer target for Liverpool

The Reds could do well to gamble on Militao, even if he’s not been at his best in his time in the Spanish capital.

Still only 23 years of age, the young defender could still improve and show the kind of potential he displayed during his hugely impressive spell at Porto.

