Flamengo supporters want the Brazilian club to pursue River Plate midfielder as Éverton Ribeiro replacement

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo will see some changes to their squad as midfielder Éverton Ribeiro has one step out the door as reports suggest that he’s heading to Al-Nassr FC in Saudia Arabia.

Globo Esporte reports that Ribeiro will leave the decision in the Brazilian club’s hands, but Flamengo has a €10-million offer for the 31-year-old.

Nonetheless, if the decision is made to accept the transfer fee and let Ribeiro go, supporters have an ideal replacement for the Brazil international.

According to TNT Sports, Flamengo supporters want the club to head to Argentina and pry away Nicolás De La Cruz from River Plate to replace Ribeiro.

The 23-year-old has made 96 appearances for Los Millonarios, where he’s scored 17 goals along with 23 assists. When it comes to the transfer cost for the Uruguay international, Transfermarkt has De La Cruz’s value at €12-million with a reported buyout clause of €18-million per Goal.

However, his contract does expire at the end of June, so Flamengo can wait it out to see if they can bring him in on a free transfer this summer.