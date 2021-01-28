Menu

Hilarious reaction from Liverpool fans as they point out the glaring flaw in the suggestion they should re-sign former defender

Everyone can see that Liverpool needed to sign some defensive cover in this transfer window anyway, but the recent injuries to Joel Matip and Fabinho mean it’s now imperative.

Obviously that leads to the question of who could they sign at such short notice with limited transfer funds, so it’s interesting to see that the name of Martin Skrtel was mentioned on the TV coverage this evening.

There are a few things that might go in his favour – he’s a vastly experienced Premier League defender after playing over 300 times for Liverpool so he’ll understand the pressures of the club, and he was always quite popular with the fans too.

He’s also a free agent after leaving Turkish side Basaksehir recently so this deal just looks better and better from a Liverpool point of view.

There is one tiny little flaw in the plan…. it’s probably not even worth mentioning to be honest, but there may be a concern that he’s literally been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious injury and that’s why he was released.

While it would be comical for the neutrals to see Liverpool attempt to fix an injury crisis by throwing another crocked player at the problem, the reaction online has been largely predictable to this one:

